Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.63% of Garmin worth $111,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.