Gary Weitman Sells 425 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $67,498.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,609.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

