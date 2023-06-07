Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after purchasing an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,086,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

