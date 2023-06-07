Geode Capital Management LLC Has $166.60 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of Hasbro worth $166,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $89.26.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

