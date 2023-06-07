Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 12.8%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 263,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 703,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Getty Images Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,203 shares of company stock worth $4,968,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth about $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Getty Images by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

