GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.11 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in GitLab by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

