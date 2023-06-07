GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GitLab by 68.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 151,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GitLab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $29,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GitLab by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

