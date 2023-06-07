Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 14,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 62,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $67,017. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $15,509,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

