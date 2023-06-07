GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 99,160 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 316,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,068 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Insider Activity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

