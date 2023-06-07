GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

