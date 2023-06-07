GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $462,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Atkore by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after buying an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atkore Trading Up 4.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

NYSE ATKR opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average is $128.42. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.