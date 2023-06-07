GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $459,000 in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 216,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Holley by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Holley by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 217,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Holley by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $410.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23. Holley Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

