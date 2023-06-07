GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIO by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

