Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 448.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,405 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,582.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135,607 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 875,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

