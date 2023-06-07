Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

