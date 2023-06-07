HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 670,076 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE HDB opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.5935 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.