H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

