Head to Head Review: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN)

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nogin has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nogin alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nogin and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nogin N/A N/A -39.73% Repay -9.51% 6.83% 3.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

62.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Nogin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nogin and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nogin $94.47 million 0.16 -$52.73 million N/A N/A Repay $279.23 million 2.54 $12.84 million ($0.33) -21.36

Repay has higher revenue and earnings than Nogin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nogin and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nogin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

Nogin currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Repay has a consensus target price of $11.45, suggesting a potential upside of 62.48%. Given Nogin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nogin is more favorable than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats Nogin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nogin

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc. operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution used by brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. Nogin, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.