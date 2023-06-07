HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 23rd

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

HealthStream Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $731.41 million, a PE ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.