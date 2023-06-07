HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Thomas M. Culligan Purchases 120 Shares

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.20 per share, with a total value of $18,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

