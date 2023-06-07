Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 190,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.