Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,564 shares of company stock worth $6,763,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

