Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $26,641,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 256,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 113,483 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

