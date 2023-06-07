Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BSX opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

