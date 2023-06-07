Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

