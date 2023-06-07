Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93,302 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE VAC opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

