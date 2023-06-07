Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

