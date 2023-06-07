Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 498.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035,283 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

