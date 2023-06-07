HI Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and $222,012.59 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,815.73 or 1.00022061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

