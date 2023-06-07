Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of HGV opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

