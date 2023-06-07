Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Trading 5.3% Higher

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.22. 390,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,713,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Stories

