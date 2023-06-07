IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.82. 26,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 220,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Insider Activity

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,962 shares of company stock valued at $60,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

