Immutable X (IMX) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $414.25 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.