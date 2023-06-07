Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 987 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($184.05).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 913 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £155.21 ($192.95).
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £105.60 ($131.28).
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($183.44).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 968 ($12.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,840.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 843 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 908.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 981.09.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,641.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.82) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.46).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.