Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 16,164 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $210.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

