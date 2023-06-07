iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 122,250 shares.The stock last traded at $47.05 and had previously closed at $46.98.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

