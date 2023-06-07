iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

