iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.