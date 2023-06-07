iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.