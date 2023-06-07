iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $298,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average is $117.35. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $314.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

