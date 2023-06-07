Jefferies Financial Group Increases Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $100.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,121,735 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

