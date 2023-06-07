JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,707 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.98% of JFrog worth $20,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 790,473 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 106.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 398,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 7.1 %

FROG opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $27.96.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $745,606.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,380,878 shares in the company, valued at $129,194,880.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 634,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,535.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $745,606.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,380,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,194,880.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,662 shares of company stock worth $28,936,263. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

