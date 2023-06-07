Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,476,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,172,011 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,320. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,408,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

