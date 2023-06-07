Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $192.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

