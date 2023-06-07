JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.