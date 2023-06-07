JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.
Ciena Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
