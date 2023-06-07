JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $78.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

