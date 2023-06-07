Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Maintains Rating from 58.com

58.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $236.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $13,030,410. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 61,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

