KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of KeyCorp worth $43,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,849,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,001,000 after buying an additional 2,018,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

KeyCorp Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

