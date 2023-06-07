Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $612.20 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

