Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 6.3%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 1,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86.
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
